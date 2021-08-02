Where to start?!? Beautiful home centrally located on lush, densely covered 10.23 acres with a good mix of large trees, open space and a creek along the back side of the property...great for game day weekends, gathering outside, and bonfires. ~5 miles to Kyle Field, ~3.5 miles to HEB/Jones Crossing shopping. Lots of wildlife. CSISD schools. New roof installed June 2021. Kitchen features custom hickory cabinets with under cabinet lighting, granite counter tops, a large island with room for 8 barstools, double wall oven, 2 dishwashers and a large walk-in pantry. Open main living floor plan, great for entertaining. Laundry room has connections for two sets of washers/dryers and a sink. Large game room. Bonus room good for study/home schooling/craft room/etc. Paved driveway. Generator outlet/connection to run house. Large fort/playhouse, storage shed and chicken coop. Amazing property!
7 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,650,000
