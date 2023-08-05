Remarkable investment opportunity located in the Southside Historic District. This property features 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in the main house and 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room, kitchen, and a washer and dryer in the garage apartment. The garage apartment is located as a separate access for privacy. The main living area has large vaulted ceilings and an open concept kitchen. There are 2 bedrooms downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs in the main house. Each bedroom features a private bathroom and there is also a half bath located off the kitchen. The garage has access into the house through the laundry room. This newly built investment property (built 2020) is leased for $5400 through July 21, 2024. Located on a large lot with a huge backyard, you don't want to miss this beautiful property close to Texas A&M.
6 Bedroom Home in College Station - $995,000
