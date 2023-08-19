Remarkable investment opportunity located in the Southside Historic District. This property features 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in the main house and 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room, kitchen, and a washer and dryer in the garage apartment. The garage apartment is located as a separate access for privacy. The main living area has large vaulted ceilings and an open concept kitchen. There are 2 bedrooms downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs in the main house. Each bedroom features a private bathroom and there is also a half bath located off the kitchen. The garage has access into the house through the laundry room. This newly built investment property (built 2020) is leased for $5400 through July 21, 2024. Located on a large lot with a huge backyard, you don't want to miss this beautiful property close to Texas A&M.
6 Bedroom Home in College Station - $949,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
When Taylor and Brandon Carlson found out they would be having fraternal triplets, Taylor said she and her husband had very different reactions.
Texas A&M University officials told The Eagle on Friday that Kathleen McElroy’s settlement of $1 million for her botched hiring this summe…
Nancy Currie-Gregg was selected as an astronaut in 1990, one year after former President George H.W. Bush announced on the 20th anniversary of…
While first-year Texas A&M volleyball coach Jamie Morrison was leading the USA women’s under-19 team to a gold medal in the FIVB World Cha…
A Northgate bar is at the center of two lawsuits, a police report and three arrest warrants that outline reports of staff assaulting patrons, …