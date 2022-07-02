 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Eagle is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Furniture Source International

6 Bedroom Home in College Station - $819,000

  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in College Station - $819,000

Beautiful investment property located in the Southside Historic District. This spacious property feels like home! With the large backyard with mature trees, this house is seated on a huge lot and is a great floorplan for an investor or aggie parent looking for a house close to campus. The property features a large bonus room upstairs and private bathrooms in each bedroom. Don't miss the living quarters above the garage as well, there is a 1/1 gameday apartment! This property is leased for $5395 through July 25, 2023 however once the lease expires it would make a fantastic gameday house!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert