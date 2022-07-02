6 Bedroom Home in College Station - $819,000

Beautiful investment property located in the Southside Historic District. This spacious property feels like home! With the large backyard with mature trees, this house is seated on a huge lot and is a great floorplan for an investor or aggie parent looking for a house close to campus. The property features a large bonus room upstairs and private bathrooms in each bedroom. Don't miss the living quarters above the garage as well, there is a 1/1 gameday apartment! This property is leased for $5395 through July 25, 2023 however once the lease expires it would make a fantastic gameday house!