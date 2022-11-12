6 Bedroom Home in College Station - $750,000

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Just a short distance to Texas A&M, shopping, restaurants and all of life’s daily necessities. This property is a 6 bedroom / 6.5 bathroom single family home. Features include an open concept floor plan and granite counters tops through out. Seller pays lawn care. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will convey. 810 Tarrow is currently leased through July 2023 at a rent rate of$3600 and preleased for August at a rate of $4800. If your wanting a home that is not preleased the Seller is willing to sell 808 Tarrow as well. Same floor plan, same price. Currently leased though July 2023 for a rate of $3600. Owner will sell both homes as package deal if a buyer is interested. Current leasing agent can prelease 808 Tarrow for Buyer if Buyer prefers it to be leased.