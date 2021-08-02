Remarkable investment opportunity located in the Southside Historic District. This property features 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in the main house and 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room, kitchen, and a washer and dryer in the garage apartment. The garage apartment is located as a separate access for privacy. The main living area has large vaulted ceilings and an open concept kitchen. There are 2 bedrooms downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs in the main house. Each bedroom features a private bathroom and there is also a half bath located off of the kitchen. The garage has access into the house through the laundry room. This newly built investment property is leased for $5100 beginning July 1st 2021. Located on a large lot with a huge backyard, you don't want to miss this beautiful property near Texas A&M.
6 Bedroom Home in College Station - $745,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Texas A&M System Board of Regents voted 8-1 on Wednesday in support of a statement guiding Texas A&M President Katherine Banks to …
The Brazos County Health District was holding a Thursday afternoon press conference with Dr. Seth Sullivan to update the community on the COVI…
The Bryan Police Department on Monday was investigating a possible hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian.
The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation is in competition to further expand the area’s biocorridor.
A 20-year-old College Station man was charged Monday in connection to a woman’s death over the weekend.
- Updated
Simone Biles says she withdrew from the Olympics gymnastics team final because she wasn't in the right headspace to compete. Here's the latest.
Waco's 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists whose vehicles were towed outside a prominent College Station watering hole despite paying to park, ruling that the towing company was wrong to haul the cars away.
Brazos County health officials reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday, with the number of active cases in the coun…
Brazos County health officials reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday as the number of active cases in the count…
A 21-year-old Houston man remained in the Brazos County Jail Wednesday night after being arrested on charges linked to a shooting the night before.