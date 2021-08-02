6 Bedroom Home in College Station - $745,000

Remarkable investment opportunity located in the Southside Historic District. This property features 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in the main house and 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room, kitchen, and a washer and dryer in the garage apartment. The garage apartment is located as a separate access for privacy. The main living area has large vaulted ceilings and an open concept kitchen. There are 2 bedrooms downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs in the main house. Each bedroom features a private bathroom and there is also a half bath located off of the kitchen. The garage has access into the house through the laundry room. This newly built investment property is leased for $5100 beginning July 1st 2021. Located on a large lot with a huge backyard, you don't want to miss this beautiful property near Texas A&M.