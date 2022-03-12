6 Bedroom Home in College Station - $710,000

Paradise found for the meticulous buyer in sought after College Station neighborhood. This exceptional 6 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom modern farmhouse home lacks nothing. The sweeping front porch is perfect for relaxing after a long day-grab your cold beverage and unwind. The floorplan was designed for entertaining with a gracious entry, formals, wine cooler, vaulted ceilings, large den, & chef's kitchen w stainless appliances and butlers pantry. The owner retreat features dual closets, spa like shower with 6 heads and soaking tub with private access to backyard oasis boasting heated inground pool with 8 foot new installed privacy fencing. Additional bedrooms and bathrooms highlight the elegant and extensive attention to detail and elegant lifestyle this property provides. Upstairs is equipped with 3 large bedrooms, 3 full baths & generous game room. Covered parking for 4 cars (2 garage & 1 carport spaces) with finished "workout" space . Enlarged laundry/mud room includes utility sink, 2 washers, 2 dryers and landing spots for groceries, backpacks or sports equipment. There are even custom accommodations for your your favorite furry friend! This home is TRULY one of a kind with too many features to list. It is a MUST see!