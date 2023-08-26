LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Just a short distance to Texas A&M, shopping, restaurants and all of life’s daily necessities. This property is a 6 bedroom / 6.5 bathroom single family home. Features include an open concept floor plan and granite counters tops through out. Seller pays lawn care. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will convey. There are currently two homes available, 810 Tarrow and 808 Tarrow. 810 Tarrow is currently leased through July 2024 at a rent rate of $4800 and 808 Tarrow has the same floor plan, same price and is currently leased through July 2024 for a rate of $4200. Owner will sell both homes as a package deal if a buyer is interested.