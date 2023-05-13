LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Just a short distance to Texas A&M, shopping, restaurants and all of life’s daily necessities. This property is a 6 bedroom / 6.5 bathroom single family home. Features include an open concept floor plan and granite counters tops through out. Seller pays lawn care. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will convey. 810 Tarrow is currently leased through July 2023 at a rent rate of$3600 and preleased for August at a rate of $4800. If your wanting a home that is not preleased the Seller is willing to sell 808 Tarrow as well. Same floor plan, same price. Currently leased though July 2023 for a rate of $3600 and currently preleased for August at a rate of $4200. Owner will sell both homes as a package deal if a buyer is interested.
6 Bedroom Home in College Station - $700,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Maddie Hall was the kind of person who lit up a room and wasn’t afraid to speak her mind, either.
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
Former Texas A&M wide receiver Chris Marshall, who transferred to Ole Miss after last season, was dismissed from the Rebels’ team over the…
If someone would have told a younger Oliver Hadnot, principal of College Station Middle School, that he would remain at the same school for 20…
If you don’t know it’s there, the Edge community is just a little blip in the road these days.