Welcome to your new home!!! This spacious home offers 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a 1/2 bath. Plenty of room for gatherings and entertaining. Spend you evenings playing board games in the bonus room. Lovely outdoor space with a fenced in yard and patio deck. Great location!! This home has been updated is close to campus, shopping, entertainment and medical facilities. This is a very large spacious, single-story home. All rooms are one level, so it's perfect for any age! Come tour this amazing and unique home today!!
6 Bedroom Home in College Station - $449,000
