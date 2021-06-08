6 Bedroom Home in College Station - $370,000

AMAZING Investment property! Fully leased through July 2022. Tenants are amazing and take fantastic care of the property. This property had multiple applications within just a few days of listing - so it is a dream to own! Drop everything and come see this beautiful 1 owner (and now 1 tenant) home featuring 6 bedrooms (or 5 and an office!) 3 baths, AND a 2 car garage - zoned for CSHS with no HOA fees!! Great open floor plan. Location is IDEAL - close to schools, restaurants and shopping! There is storage space to spare in this well designed two-story home. The Master bedroom is extremely generous in size and you will fall in love with the walk-in closets with built-in shelves. The kitchen features granite counters, gas stove chalkboard wall & a giant walk-in pantry. Updates include New carpet installed in all bedrooms and 18" tile. Solar Screens were added for increased energy efficiency. BRAND NEW fence 2020! BRAND NEW ROOF July 2020! Sit under the covered porch and feel the breeze while you hang out in your generously sized back yard! Located in a cul-de-sac and only 1/4 mile to Shenandoah and Reatta Meadow's parks. You won't find anything like it on the market today! Fridge conveys with acceptable offer! View More