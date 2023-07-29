This extraordinary property designed by Kirby Fleming, is nestled amidst serene woods and elevated gracefully above the thicket, boasting over 400 feet of lakefront. The main house at 5215 sqft, features a classic modern design with charming Texas accents. The main house harmoniously blends space and intimacy with 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, and 2 half baths including a sizable walk-out basement providing space for a wine/storage cellar, workout/yoga studio or theater & entertainment areas. Separately secluded is a Swedish-styled Summer House featuring a full guest room & bath down and guestroom, bath & office on the second floor = a tranquil retreat! The exterior of the modern main house showcases German zinc panels, Italian railing, cypress wood banding & eaves. Over 2000 sqft of covered porches & balconies provide opportunities to appreciate the natural surroundings while relaxing or entertaining. The property features covered parking for 6 vehicles, including two heated/air-conditioned spaces with large shop area. A unique 150-foot elevated walkway connects the two buildings, traversing over a natural arroyo. Granite pathways lead to a private beach along the lake shore, granting access for canoes, kayaks, and fishing enthusiasts. This property is truly unique with elegance & beauty offering an environment that evokes feelings of joy and relaxation while providing endless opportunities for memorable entertainment experiences.