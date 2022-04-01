6 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,395,000

This stunning home is an ENTERTAINER'S DREAM! Gorgeous estate in coveted Saddle Creek is located on a secluded cul-de-sac street. The 5/4.5 home is 3,523' with a formal office off the foyer. Master bedroom & a guest suite are downstairs, 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms are located upstairs, one of the bedrooms is being used as a playroom. Large covered patio with tile flooring & outdoor kitchen are located off the main home. Then open up the glass overhead doors to the 1,709' one-of-a-kind pool house & get the party started! The downstairs features a huge entertaining kitchen, a half bath, and a large area for entertaining overlooking the pool. Upstairs is a huge bedroom/flex-room with built-in bunk beds, closet, and a full bath. Step out of the back of the pool house to a second outdoor kitchen. The private backyard grilling oasis with meticulous landscaping overlooks the bordering greenbelt. Beautiful pool with a grotto/waterfall feature, pool boasts a chiller to keep the water temperature constant in the summer months. Gas firepit overlooking the pool makes a wonderful seating area. Be the envy of the neighborhood and have your own private backyard clubhouse!