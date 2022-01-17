Located on over a half acre lot, this Pebble Creek home offers great curb appeal with its two story stone elevation, double iron doors & landscaped lawn just around the corner from country club amenities. Stepping inside this custom built home you are greeted with a well designed light filled 4,825 SF floor plan loaded with every conceivable amenity for day to day living & entertaining need. The flexible floor plan offers 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, home office, 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, half bath & chef's kitchen suited for every culinary need. The main living area is centrally located with a wall of windows, gas fireplace, built-ins and opens to the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with abundant custom cabinetry, granite topped island & prep space, 2 ovens, 5 burner gas cooktop, pantry, butler's area & wine room with fridge. The first floor private primary retreat has a large bedroom & spa like bath with walk in shower, free standing tub & 2 large walk in closets. The 1st floor also offers a second bedroom with full bath & a separate home office. Upstairs is a large game room with balcony & 4 spacious bedrooms all with large walk in closets. A covered patio offers an outdoor kitchen with grill, sink, fridge space that overlooks the 8 foot fenced backyard. In ground pool features a lounging ledge, waterfall, spa & grotto with extra patio space that includes a gas fire pit. A mud room & 3 car garage complete this home! This move in ready home also has a new roof-Jan '22!
6 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,199,000
