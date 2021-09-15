6 Bedroom Home in Caldwell - $917,000

A great COUNTRY ESCAPE - +/-63 Ag-exempt acres with PAVED frontage, Hilltop VIEWS, nice POND, rolling PASTURES, heavy WOODS, and a spacious ready to enjoy CABIN/HOME in the middle of it all? The home can easily be divided into two living quarters each side complete with private kitchen, multiple bedrooms, comfortable living spaces, separate bathrooms and exterior porches. The concrete block 2-story shop/barn is nicely suited for storage and equipment parking and the upstairs is already roughed in for additional living/office space if needed. Less than 35 minutes to A&M's Rellis Campus and only 15 mins to Caldwell, the property offers convenient country living.