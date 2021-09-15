A great COUNTRY ESCAPE - +/-63 Ag-exempt acres with PAVED frontage, Hilltop VIEWS, nice POND, rolling PASTURES, heavy WOODS, and a spacious ready to enjoy CABIN/HOME in the middle of it all? The home can easily be divided into two living quarters each side complete with private kitchen, multiple bedrooms, comfortable living spaces, separate bathrooms and exterior porches. The concrete block 2-story shop/barn is nicely suited for storage and equipment parking and the upstairs is already roughed in for additional living/office space if needed. Less than 35 minutes to A&M's Rellis Campus and only 15 mins to Caldwell, the property offers convenient country living.
6 Bedroom Home in Caldwell - $917,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Texas A&M University student has died of complications from COVID-19, according to an obituary published by a Kerrville funeral home.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Some Texas A&M faculty members, frustrated with the way the university is handling the COVID-19 pandemic, are calling on administrators to…
DENVER — Down four points with time ticking in the fourth quarter, Isaiah Spiller said he delivered the obvious message to Texas A&M’s sta…
Texas A&M redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King suffered a fracture in his right tibia in the Aggies’ 10-7 victory over Colorado on Sa…
A 24-year-old Bryan man was sentenced to seven years in prison this week after pleading guilty to two counts of assault family violence with a…
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Nicholas headed toward the Texas coast Sunday night, threatening to bring heavy rain and floods to coastal areas of Tex…
Texas A&M kicks off against Colorado at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be aired on the FOX. Here's how you can get the game:
OFFENSE: D
The number of active COVID-19 cases among Brazos County residents surpassed 1,500 for the first time since February on Thursday as health offi…