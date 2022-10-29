Location, location, location. A short 15 minute drive to Bryan and centrally located to Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and Waco. This 2.97 (+/-) acre tract, has so much to offer, starting with an immaculate 1755 square foot office bldg with 3 offices, 1 office/lab. conference room, kitchen, reception area, 2 restrooms and plenty of storage that could be transformed into a beautiful home. Outside is a 4 bay shed, as well as a 2nd additional shed and ample parking. Tucked away in the large beautiful trees on this adjoining 5.308 (+/-)acre tract is a 3/2 mobile home, shed and RV hookup. Don't miss the opportunity on this 8 (+/-) acres, it won't last long. The 2.97 (+/-) acres can be bought separate as well. More pictures to be added soon.
6 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $550,000
-
- Updated
