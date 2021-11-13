Fabulous 5.5 acres horse property, oaks and hardwoods, sandy loam, peaceful quiet area of Bryan, less than 10 minutes to town. The well maintained 2018 Clayton 'The Cabin' model manufactured home, features huge front porch, 1578 sqft. of interior, faux beams in living and master ceilings, vinyl flooring, sheet-rocked walls, sliding barn door to utility. Large island kitchen w/ granite, and lots of storage. Master bath has walk-in shower, garden tub, double sinks. Second 1998 home/ cabin has metal roof & siding, 1200 sqft., kitchen, LR, 3/1.5.; 1/2 bath is sink & shower, washer & dryer hookups, ducted heating and A/C, & separate aerobic septic. 4 stall open air-style barn w feed/ hay area, 5 corals, riding arena, catch pen, round pen, and roper chute. Currently setup for 4H barrel practice. Additional, unused panels to convey should buyer need full regulation size. Additional workshop tool storage area that includes a two car carport. Come view this hidden jewel!
6 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $425,000
