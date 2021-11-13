Fabulous 5.5 acres horse property covered in majestic oaks and hardwoods, in a peaceful quiet area of Bryan, less than 10 minutes to town or 15 minutes to Texas A&M. The well maintained 2018 Clayton “The Cabin” model manufactured home, features a huge front porch to welcome you in! 1578 sqft. of interior living space, including special touches like faux beams in living and master ceilings, stylish vinyl flooring, nicely trimmed sheet-rocked walls, sliding barn door into a huge utility area, and more. Kitchen has a large island with granite countertops, and plenty of storage. Master bath boasts an oversized walk-in shower and separate garden tub along with double sink vanity. Second home has a cozy cabin style and was built in 1998, has metal roof & metal siding, 1200 sqft., kitchen, living area, 3 bedroom, 1 bath, and additional bath area that has a sink and shower, washer & dryer hookups, ducted heating and air conditioning, and on a separate aerobic septic system. Outside is a 4 stall open air-style barn with feed/ hay area, five turnout areas, large riding arena with wonderful deep natural sandy loam, attached catch pen, round pen, and roper chute at the far end. Currently setup for 4H barrel practice. Additional, unused panels will convey should buyer wish to make the arena full regulation size. Additional workshop tool storage area that includes a two car carport. Come view this hidden jewel!
6 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ron Crozier has been officiating football games for 28 years and has seen a number of people get run over by players on the sidelines, includi…
Braden Meador had said there was one cardinal rule for his sister, Morgan, when she was considering getting engaged earlier this year: don’t h…
Three people were arrested on drug charges this week after law enforcement officials served a search warrant at a Cooner Street residence in C…
HOUSTON — Bharti Shahani was a daughter of Houston, a dutiful, first-generation Indian American — an A and B student in computer engineering a…
A Bryan woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Monday after being accused of intentionally crashing her car into her boyfriend's vehicle durin…
A Bryan man who had been released on bail from the Brazos County Jail last week for drug charges was back in jail on Sunday after authorities …
A College Station teen has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after pointing a rifle at his girlfriend, authorities said.
When it comes to No. 13 Texas A&M knocking off a football program from the state of Alabama, the football gods have required a sacrifice i…
A casual come-and-go reception is set for 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday for former Brazos County Tax Assessor-Collector Gerald “Buddy” Winn, who…
OFFENSE: C