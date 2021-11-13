6 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $425,000

Fabulous 5.5 acres horse property covered in majestic oaks and hardwoods, in a peaceful quiet area of Bryan, less than 10 minutes to town or 15 minutes to Texas A&M. The well maintained 2018 Clayton 'The Cabin' model manufactured home, features a huge front porch to welcome you in! 1578 sqft. of interior living space, including special touches like faux beams in living and master ceilings, stylish vinyl flooring, nicely trimmed sheet-rocked walls, sliding barn door into a huge utility area, and more. Kitchen has a large island with granite countertops, and plenty of storage. Master bath boasts an oversized walk-in shower and separate garden tub along with double sink vanity. Second home has a cozy cabin style and was built in 1998, has metal roof & metal siding, 1200 sqft., kitchen, living area, 3 bedroom, 1 bath, and additional bath area that has a sink and shower, washer & dryer hookups, ducted heating and air conditioning, and on a separate aerobic septic system. Outside is a 4 stall open air-style barn with feed/ hay area, five turnout areas, large riding arena with wonderful deep natural sandy loam, attached catch pen, round pen, and roper chute at the far end. Currently setup for 4H barrel practice. Additional, unused panels will convey should buyer wish to make the arena full regulation size. Additional workshop tool storage area that includes a two car carport. Come view this hidden jewel!