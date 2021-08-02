 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $400,000

5 Acres land, this property has almost 2000 Sq Ft, it has a new fence, new A/C, including all A/C System. All 6 bedrooms, including living room, dining room and kitchen have tile. It has spacious kitchen with beautiful granite countertops. It has a foam insulation to keep the house in good temperature. It has a porch with its half bathroom in the back yard, in front of the house you can find a comfortable patio, This property is one of a kind and a must see.

