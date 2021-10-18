 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $179,900

  • Updated
Great home project. Great Location. Great potential to turn this into the home of your dreams. Close to campus and down town Bryan. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, entertainment, grocery stores , & local favorites. Sold as is. No survey.

