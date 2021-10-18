Great home project. Great Location. Great potential to turn this into the home of your dreams. Close to campus and down town Bryan. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, entertainment, grocery stores , & local favorites. Sold as is. No survey.
6 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $179,900
