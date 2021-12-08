$56K Alzheimer’s drug avoiding Biden’s cost curbs, for now

Medicare’s Part B premium for outpatient care will jump by $21.60 a month in 2022, to $170.10, the largest dollar increase ever although not percentage-wise. About $11 of that would be due to Aduhelm.

“Seniors should not have to pay a surcharge on their premiums whenever a drug company decides to set an astronomical price on their products,” Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said in a statement to The Associated Press. “I’m prepared to act to protect seniors’ pocketbooks, and I am encouraging Medicare to explore all available options to course-correct.” Wyden heads the Senate Finance Committee, which oversees Medicare, and he’s a key player in drug pricing legislation.

White House officials say they are well aware of the concerns but Biden made no mention this week of Aduhelm when he promoted the drug pricing provisions in his $2 trillion legislation.

Usually the financial impact of high-cost drugs falls most directly on patients with serious diseases such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis or multiple sclerosis. But with Aduhelm, the financial pain is being spread among Medicare recipients generally, not just Alzheimer’s patients needing the drug.