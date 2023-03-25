52304637 Mar 25, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Joe Biden is having too many Casey Stengel days You are sitting at your desk in the world’s most famous workplace. Day after day, you are feeling like your supremely skilled experts somehow … College Station man dies in collision Friday morning A College Station man died in a two-vehicle accident early Friday at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road and Wellborn Road, police said. Remember the plane that landed in a Bryan pasture after Christmas? It's still there It’s been 80 days since Rene Borrel landed his plane in a pasture off Jones Road in Bryan. As of Thursday night, the plane is still right wher… Brown: Despite quick NCAA tournament exit, Texas A&M's Buzz Williams has earned contract extension DES MOINES, Iowa — Any fingers pointed in the direction of Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams and his staff for the Aggies’ 76… CSISD board approves facilities and bond planning committee membership list The College Station school district’s 2023 Long Range Facilities and Bond Planning Committee membership list was finalized with the board of t…