50th Bryan PRCA Rodeo honors Catalena brothers, says farewell to Catalena Cowgirls

Sammy Catalena, who was elected Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner in 2011 and owned Catalena Hatters, died on May 19, 2020, at age 72, and Pete, a civic and business leader, died Sept. 9 at age 75.

The video tribute aired at the start of the event, and included footage of the Cowgirls in the Astrodome. As it played, the crowd honored the Catelena family, including Brent Catelena, son of Pete, and Clay, son of Sammy.

Brent, 38, said he grew up around the Catalena Cowgirls and it meant a great deal to him to see past and present members gathered — and to see hundreds of families enjoying themselves at the rodeo.

"It's hard to describe — it's a way of life for us, and it's sad that it's ending," he said. "They would love to see people here having a good time."

Michaela Catalena has been a Catalena Cowgirl for 12 seasons. She became a member of the Catalena family when she married Scott, one of Sammy and Carolyn's sons. Like many in attendance Friday night, she described the group's final weekend as bittersweet and emotion-filled.