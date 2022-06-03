Tags
WACO — Hoping to send retiring softball coach Steve Dolezel out with the school’s first state tournament appearance, Lorena kept pushing the e…
One person was killed and seven were injured in the shooting, including two juveniles, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Sunday.
LA GRANGE — It took six innings for the Mumford baseball team to get its first hit off Refugio’s Jordan Kelley, but it proved to be the only o…
The Texas A&M baseball team will not play Incarnate Word next Tuesday in what was slated to be the final regular season game at Blue Bell …
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
This month, the College Station school district approved nine administrative contracts at campus and district level positions.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed late Thursday that escaped convict Gonzalo Lopez, who is suspected to have killed five peop…
The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office identified a man who was found dead on Monday in Lake Somerville near Welch Park.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas A&M freshman Bryce Foster finished fourth in the men’s shot put with a personal-best throw of 64 feet, 8.75 inc…
HOOVER, Ala. — Down three runs after committing four errors against Alabama, the ninth-ranked Texas A&M baseball team was searching for so…
