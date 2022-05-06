Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Two Tex-Mex restaurants will open in College Station this week.
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
Two more Texas A&M players were selected on the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, bringing the Aggies’ total number to four in …
A mistake in the College Station school district’s federal tax withholding tables has left employees on the hook for money that should have be…
Local leaders from the Bryan-College Station area joined business leaders from Matica Biotechnology, Inc. in celebrating the grand opening of …
“I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” Ashley Judd said of her mother to the crowd while crying. The late Ray Charles also joined the Hall in a ceremony filled with tears, music and laughter.
Texas A&M graduate Laura Masor took the stage on “Wheel of Fortune” in April, and said it was a lifelong dream.
Memphis forward Dillon Brooks has been ejected for a hard foul on Warriors guard Gary Payton in the opening minutes of Game 2 in their Western Conference semifinal. Brooks started Tuesday night’s game missing his first three shots after going 3 of 13 in Game 1. Brooks said after shootaround earlier Tuesday that he knew Memphis likely would’ve won the opener if he shot better. He chased down Payton as the guard went for a layup and caught him with his arm. Payton went down and immediately grabbed at his left arm. Officials reviewed the play and quickly ruled it a Flagrant 2
More than 130 graduating seniors from the Bryan school district received thousands of dollars in scholarships during Tuesday’s Bryan ISD Schol…
An arrest warrant has been issued for Vicky White, a jail official who disappeared while escorting a prisoner last week in Alabama.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.