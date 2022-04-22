Tags
It’s been a whirlwind month for newly hired Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor, but now she’s ready to roll up her sleeves and work.
Sydney Bowles, who was the Gatorade player of the year in Georgia and signed with Lady Bulldogs, has pledged to sign with the Texas A&M wo…
Veteran newspaper executive Jim Wilson, who served as the publisher of The Eagle from 2007 to 2012, died Friday after a battle with cancer. He…
After nine presentations, the College Station school board members moved one step closer to approving a new academic achievement and class ran…
Terrence Murphy dreamed of going to football camps as a child, but his family didn’t have the means to send him. Now the former standout Texas…
Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.
The Deanville Railroad Depot looks like it did in 1913 after undergoing over $150,000 in restoration efforts and will open to the public on Ap…
A 58-year-old has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a College Station woman in 2019, authorities sai…
A federal judge voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transit as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials.
Deep playoffs runs from several teams across the area made for a tight race while selecting The Eagle’s 2022 All-Brazos Valley Boys Basketball…
