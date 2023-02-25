This beautiful home in the heart of a cul-de-sac that will check all your boxes in the growing neighborhood of King Oaks! Open concept kitchen/living area with an Austin Stone fireplace & cedar mantle. Plenty of space to entertain and cook/bake in this oversized kitchen with double ovens,coffee bar,walk in pantry, & oversized quartz island, Smart appliances,refrigerator & charging station. No details were left out while building this home with hand crafted shelves, cedar beams & ceilings with beautiful wainscoting to add architectural detail. Master Suite has decorative ceiling, electrical blind & special lighting. Master bath has rainfall shower, regular shower head & heated towel rack. Enjoy the views of the country while relaxing next to your pool oasis with hot tub or on the beautiful screened in porch with an outdoor kitchen. A country backyard is not complete without a firepit and gas starter for smores or keeping warm on the chilly nights.There is an attached garage and a detached garage/shop that is heated & cooled for your other toys. Separate mother-n-law suite/guest house complete with a private bedroom/bath/ living area. The exterior has low voltage yard lights, eave lights & flood lights that light up the entire yard. Tankless water heater w/circulation system. King Oaks neighborhood has nature trails, pond, pool & pavilion for property owners. The square footage includes the detached guest house, but is not included in the pricing. Do NOT want to miss this!