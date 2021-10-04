15 acres of improved pasture with beautiful home within 15 minutes from College Station. This 3,043 sq ft home is breath taking with granite counter tops, new hardwood flooring and cabinets. Enjoy the over-sized 2 car garage, with plenty of space for a workshop. This 5 bed 3 bath home offers plenty of space for the entire family to relax. Enjoy a nice evening on the back porch which is shaded by an elevated roof as well as an outdoor ceiling fan. This property also includes a 30'x40' barn with horse stalls and cattle working pens. The barn has a 15' & 20' overhang as well as (2) 50 amp electrical hookups, there is also a 50 amp electrical hookup near the home. The home currently has a homestead and Ag exemption in place for cattle.
5 Bedroom Home in Iola - $890,000
