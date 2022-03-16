Stunning, estate style home in highly sought after King Oaks! No detail was spared and you will be sure to notice! Enter in the grand entrance to an oversized formal dining open to the kitchen and living room. Entertain a crowd within the spacious common areas! The kitchen has lots of storage and a big island, walk in pantry and a breakfast area. The living room features a gorgeous built in entertainment center and a large fireplace, tons of windows throughout the home for natural lighting. The study boast a view of the giant front yard to watch the wildlife from! The master bedroom has ample windows that open to the backyard. The master bath features a separate walk in shower and soaking tub, double vanities and a large built in with tons of storage space. 3 additional bedrooms are down stairs and one upstairs! Additional living room upstairs could double as a game room! The backyard has a large covered patio, built in grill, a cabana with fireplace and a massive shop/mancave! And don't miss the half bath on the covered patio!
5 Bedroom Home in Iola - $875,000
