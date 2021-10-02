ATTENTION AGGIES! 802 Aberdeen Place is where cached location and style collide! This residence is situated one street from Texas A&M University. Nestled on a 1/4 acre lot with hand carved oak trees that embody the Aggie spirit and spacious patios with views of Kyle Field. Well selected exterior elevation with wood beam door headers, plus architectural brick and shingles. Enjoy entertaining on gameday in the massive greatroom comprised of an open kitchen, living, dining concept. Beautiful tile, granite and hardsurface flooring throughout. Second floor boasts living/party room with rooftop terrace. Engineered for performance and comfort this residence is well crafted. Parking area can accommodate 10+ easily. With the comfort of the Aggie band and sounds of school spirit right across the street you don't miss this gem!
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $995,000
