ATTENTION: Aggie parents, investors and game day home seekers - HERE IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO OWN IT! This Aggieland house extraordinaire stops nothing short of PHENOMENAL with its abounding amenities, thoughtful design & the premiere Southside LOCATION! Architecturally designed by PACT Design Studio and custom built by Bluestone Construction in 2017, the main residence boasts a well-designed floor plan including 4 spacious bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and oversized closets, a half bath, 2 spacious living rooms and a huge kitchen with an expansive island and walk-in pantry. Thoughtful details include aesthetically pleasing, yet functional, wood-look tile throughout, as well as granite countertops in all kitchens and bathrooms. High ceilings, large windows with high-quality blinds and recessed lighting enhance the space. The apartment located over the garage includes an open concept living room and fully-appointed kitchen with island, separate bedroom and bathroom and a convenient utility/laundry space. Play basketball on the custom half court or sit by the firepit in the private and spacious backyard. Bonus features include the circle drive in the front which compliments the expansive driveway for ample off-street parking, expansive porches both front and back, an RV outlet on property and a NEW ROOF (2021). ONE BLOCK to Texas A&M University, shopping and restaurants! Don't let this OPPORTUNITY pass you by!
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $956,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here are the results from Brazos County from absentee and early voting and all of the county's 25 polling centers. Results are unofficial:
Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas was arrested Wednesday morning on an assault charge from an incident with his girlfriend on Saturday,…
The parents of a girlfriend allegedly assaulted by Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas were arrested Thursday by the University Police De…
Longtime College Station assistant coach Stoney Pryor will be named the Cougars’ next head football coach on Friday, sources close to the situ…
A College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.
Brazos County voters reelected State Rep. John Raney for House District 14 on Tuesday.
College Station could have gone on a statewide search to find its next head football coach and likely attracted a number of quality candidates.
A high-speed chase Wednesday has left two teens dead and injured two others, including the driver, according to a press release from the Texas…
SAN MARCOS — As soon as the ball left Ruben Sustaita’s hands, a trip to the Alamodome became a reality for the Mumford boys basketball team.