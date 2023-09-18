This charming 5 bedroom home located in the beloved Historic Southside District is just minutes from Kyle Field and Aggie Park! Enter the home to find a spacious living area that flows into the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, a large eating bar, and pantry. Not only does the side of the house have a tremendous amount of space with a large driveway, there is a fantastic covered patio off of the house that you can enjoy morning or night. Downstairs you will find three spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. As you make your way upstairs, you will find two large bedrooms with walk in closets, full bathrooms, and balcony access. This home is in close proximity to Kyle Field, Texas A&M University, parks, restaurants, shopping, and so much more. Do not miss out on this rare opportunity to hear the sounds of school spirit right from the comfort of your home!