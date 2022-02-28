This gorgeous estate is located on a private 1.72-acre lot across from the community park in Bentwood Estates. Massive iron entry doors open to reveal an open living room filled with abundant natural light and anchored by a cast stone fireplace. This home's first floor features a luxurious primary suite with access to the patio, guest bedroom with en suite bath, powder bath, and a dramatic formal dining area with exposed beams that would also be well suited as a second living area, study, or play space. The chef’s kitchen is open to the enormous breakfast area and equipped with a butler’s pantry, custom cabinetry, double ovens, and a large island with seating. Two spacious bedroom suites, two bathrooms, and a 5th bedroom that could also function as a bonus room are all located on the second floor. Multiple outdoor entertaining spaces, a smart sprinkler system, and space to enjoy beyond the fenced backyard make this home truly exceptional!
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $875,000
