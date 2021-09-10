5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $850,000

Prime location across the street from Texas A&M University! New Construction Texas Hill Country Game Day House! 5 bedrooms, 5 en-suite and one half bathroom. Energy efficient with spray foam insulation & tankless water heater. Large open concept living area. Beautiful kitchen with soft close cabinets, granite counters, gas stove, & a stainless steel refrigerator. Walk-in pantry with space for a second refrigerator. Both up and downstairs washer & dryers. Porcelain tile flooring throughout. Perfect backyard for entertaining with covered living area featuring gas fireplace and covered outdoor kitchen with built-in gas grill/sink/fridge. All steps away from the open air patio with hot tub!