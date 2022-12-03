Don't miss the amazing Southside property! This spacious 5 bedroom 5.5 bath home is located only a few blocks to Kyle field. Current lease thru July 23 with potential lease for 23/24 school year. This amazing opportunity features granite countertops, oversized kitchen with large island, walk-in pantry, with double refrigerators, in addition to two laundry rooms (one up, one down)wood tile flooring, ensuite bathrooms for all bedrooms, covered patio with large back yard and ample storage.
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $799,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lt. Col. Morgan Smyth had what he called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity earlier this fall as his Marine Corps career nears an end: leading a…
Hundreds of Bryan school district community members, students, staff and friends lined the Rudder Stadium bleachers Monday night in support of…
The Rudder Rangers boys basketball team leaned on defense to stay with 10th-ranked Lufkin early, but the Panthers had too much size, talent an…
A&M Consolidated head football coach and campus athletics coordinator Lee Fedora resigned Friday morning, a week after leading his alma ma…
A&M DL Elijah Jeudy, RB LJ Johnson and LB Ish Harris all announced Sunday on social media that they were entering the transfer portal.
Saturday’s matchup with No. 5 LSU effectively served as Texas A&M’s bowl game, and the Aggies made the most of the night by spoiling the T…
Texas A&M co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Darrell Dickey was relieved of his duties, the school announced Monday.
The Bryan Police Department identified the person killed in a homicide Wednesday as David Lopez, a 19-year-old man from Bryan.
If Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher hires an offensive coordinator this offseason, he needs to find one who will call the kind of game he did agai…