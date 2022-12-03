5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $799,900

Don't miss the amazing Southside property! This spacious 5 bedroom 5.5 bath home is located only a few blocks to Kyle field. Current lease thru July 23 with potential lease for 23/24 school year. This amazing opportunity features granite countertops, oversized kitchen with large island, walk-in pantry, with double refrigerators, in addition to two laundry rooms (one up, one down)wood tile flooring, ensuite bathrooms for all bedrooms, covered patio with large back yard and ample storage.