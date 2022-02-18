5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $799,000

Stunning 5 bedroom + office + game/movie room OR 6 bedroom + game/movie room (multiple options), 4 bath house on an acre of land in Duck Haven. Island kitchen with double wall ovens, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Oversized 2 car garage. Large master suite with two vanities, jetted soak tub, separate shower and his/her closets. Eating area off the kitchen, formal dining room, 2 or 3 bedrooms downstairs, 3 bedrooms and game room upstairs. Charming home, schedule your showing today!