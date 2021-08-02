5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $790,000

Pebble Creek! If you are looking for a family home made for entertaining look no further! This 5 bedroom, 4 bath situated on almost 1/2 acre cul de sac lot has it all. This home has a large family room with fireplace and built ins. The kitchen has granite counter tops, a double oven, a breakfast area, and a butler's pantry. The master suite is a comfortable space with high ceilings, a ceiling fan, a master bath with granite double vanities, a walk-in shower, and two walk-in closets. The four additional bedrooms all have their own baths, and one having a jack/jill concept. All additional bedrooms also have their own study area. For entertaining, there is a game/movie room with wet bar. All of the projection equipment and screen convey. For outdoor fun, there is a covered patio/deck with outdoor kitchen and grill. Plus enjoy the heated pool for all year swimming. The home with 4,172 sq. ft. has new landscaping and travertine flooring in all wet areas. This home won't last long!