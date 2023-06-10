Incredible Investment opportunity! Available to procure a new lease on it or Owner Occupy. Just blocks away from Kyle Field and the Texas A&M campus. The home has consistent occupancy. This 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom home offers an open concept living area, vaulted ceilings, wood tile floors throughout main areas, wood on stairs, All stainless steel appliances, custom built cabinets, recessed lights throughout, quartz countertops, crown molding, and much more! Bedrooms are in a split plan arrangement allowing for maximum privacy. Small loft communal bonus area upstairs as well. A fenced backyard offers space for entertaining. On the shuttle route to A&M!