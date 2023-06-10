Incredible Investment opportunity! Available to procure a new lease on it or Owner Occupy. Just blocks away from Kyle Field and the Texas A&M campus. The home has consistent occupancy. This 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom home offers an open concept living area, vaulted ceilings, wood tile floors throughout main areas, wood on stairs, All stainless steel appliances, custom built cabinets, recessed lights throughout, quartz countertops, crown molding, and much more! Bedrooms are in a split plan arrangement allowing for maximum privacy. Small loft communal bonus area upstairs as well. A fenced backyard offers space for entertaining. On the shuttle route to A&M!
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $775,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
STANFORD, Calif. — Texas A&M sophomore left-hander Ryan Prager leaned on a rail at the top of Stanford’s Sunken Diamond grandstand, squint…
A College Station man was killed in a Monday night shooting in Bryan, according to the Bryan Police Department.
STANFORD, Calif. — As soon as Austin Bost opened his mouth to reflect on his senior season with the Texas A&M baseball team, his face flus…
One person died from a steam engine explosion at the Oak Grove Power Plant off F.M. 979 between Bremond and Franklin on Wednesday morning, acc…
STANFORD, Calif. — For better or for worse, Texas A&M junior starter Nathan Dettmer has been head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s first thought i…