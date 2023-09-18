Located less than a mile from the Texas A&M campus this property offers a wealth of options for any buyer! Located on over half an acre with towering oak trees, this quaint ranch style home has been lovingly cared for & thoughtfully updated. The main house offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 3 living areas, a large dining room, an updated kitchen + a covered patio & a screened patio. The fourth bedroom & third full bath are separated from the main house by a breezeway allowing for a private guest suite arrangement. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances including a built-in oven, gas cooktop with vent hood, dishwasher & comes with the microwave & refrigerator. Recent updates to the main house include a new 30 year shingle roof (2019) and new high efficiency HVAC system (2021). Adjacent to the house is a detached 3-car garage (built in 2003) and a detached 2 car garage (built in 2013) with a full efficiency apartment (575 SF) above it. The open concept light & bright apartment offers a full kitchen, full bath, laminate floors and quality finishes. The size of the lot and unique layout of the property allows for great parking with a huge driveway & covered parking for 6 vehicles (5 garage spots and 1 carport spot). This home functions wonderfully as a residence or for rental but could also be replaced with a custom dream home while still retaining the two garages. Tremendous possibilities within walking distance of Kyle Field!