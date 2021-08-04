Ellegant & enormous home on highly desired Augusta Cir ready for your style. This home has everything: Study, two living rooms, two dining areas, gameroom, FIVE bedrooms, 4 car garage & over 1/2 acre lot. Home boasts stunning architectural features, column & arched entry accents, plantation shutters along front windows, walls of windows, & storage galore.Walk in on marble floored sitting room w/ large windows & a pass through fireplace shared w/ downstairs living room that features built-in entertainment center, french doors to patio & open to b'fast room & kitchen. Downstairs also includes study w/ wall of dark wood shelves, half bath, utility, understair storage, & Master oasis w/ bay window sitting area, coffered ceiling, his/hers vanilities & HUGE closets, makeup vanity & jetted tub. Second floor includes three large bedrooms, one of which could be a second master w/ en-suite bathroom, another living room w/ built-in entertainment center and french doors to the 15.5x13 balcony, ENORMOUS game room, and bonus storage/study room. Finally third floor features the fifth 19x14 bedroom that could also serve as a man cave or media room.
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $749,900
