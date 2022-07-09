 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $700,000

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $700,000

Blackstone Homes newly constructed residence in the desirable Castlegate II neighborhood! This striking floorplan boasts tasteful touches at every turn. Features include an elegant winding staircase, 2 energy efficient tankless water heaters, breathtaking 20’ ceilings with exposed artisan-covered cedar beams in the living room. Generously proportioned gourmet kitchen and accouterments. This beautiful home includes custom touches throughout and has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, one half-bathroom, a bonus study room, mudroom, two dining areas and a huge living room on the first floor. Upstairs, there are 2 additional bedrooms, a game room, media room and another full bathroom with double vanities. All four bedrooms have walk-in closets. House and back-porch is pre-wired for surround sound with existing built-in speakers in the living room and media room. Large windows with beautiful roller shades throughout the house. Back porch has an outdoor kitchen with beautiful granite countertop and built-in grill and sink. Don't miss this unforgettable property waiting to be home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS

FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS

Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus in Bryan will host its third annual drive-in Fourth of July Fireworks & Drones Show Monday at the RELLIS par…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert