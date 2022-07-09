5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $700,000

Blackstone Homes newly constructed residence in the desirable Castlegate II neighborhood! This striking floorplan boasts tasteful touches at every turn. Features include an elegant winding staircase, 2 energy efficient tankless water heaters, breathtaking 20’ ceilings with exposed artisan-covered cedar beams in the living room. Generously proportioned gourmet kitchen and accouterments. This beautiful home includes custom touches throughout and has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, one half-bathroom, a bonus study room, mudroom, two dining areas and a huge living room on the first floor. Upstairs, there are 2 additional bedrooms, a game room, media room and another full bathroom with double vanities. All four bedrooms have walk-in closets. House and back-porch is pre-wired for surround sound with existing built-in speakers in the living room and media room. Large windows with beautiful roller shades throughout the house. Back porch has an outdoor kitchen with beautiful granite countertop and built-in grill and sink. Don't miss this unforgettable property waiting to be home!