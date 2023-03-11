Move in ready in popular Castelgate II! This beautiful well-designed floorplan is a rare find offering 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, with three living areas (including a large flexible office), two dining areas & a 3-car tandem garage with epoxy coating. Great curb appeal with an attractive two story elevation and welcoming front porch. Stepping into the home you will be greeted with a spacious open layout with soaring ceilings, many windows offering wonderful natural light & great amenities. The first floor offers the primary suite along with a convenient second bedroom with en-suite bathroom for guests. Additionally, the 1st floor offers a spacious private home office with french doors that works as a third living space, a formal dining, half bath, family room, breakfast room & well-appointed island kitchen featuring granite counters, bar seating space, Frigidaire stainless appliance package including 5-burner gas cooktop, abundant storage/prep space. The primary suite has separate vanities, soaking tub, oversized tile shower, & HUGE walk-in closet. Upstairs is a large game room, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Great storage throughout with large closets including under stairs storage, a mudroom area & large laundry room. A french door leads to the covered patio overlooking the fully fenced & irrigated back yard featuring a garden area & fruit trees. Extras include gleaming wood floors throughout the downstairs living areas, security system, smart thermostat & more!