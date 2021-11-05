5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $699,000

Investment opportunity seconds from Kyle Field! This property features an incredibly spacious floor plan. Leased through July of 2023, this location works for an investor looking for a property in the Historic District. Private rooms and bathrooms, 2 living areas, large fenced in backyard, make this property a desirable house for those wanting to quickly access campus for class or on gamedays. If your looking for a property in the heart of one of College Station's most desirable investment areas, this property is it!