Enter through the grand double staircase with massive rooms on each side. The first floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 dining rooms, extra large living, den and so much more. The second floor has 2 beds and 3 bonus rooms. All the space you need but still in town. Over 6400sf on 5 acres off Harvey Rd. Come make this huge home your personal palace.
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $699,000
