Minutes from Texas A&M University: This 5 bedroom/5 bathroom home is situated in close proximity to Texas A&M University and Kyle Field. The property's standout features include granite countertops throughout, oversized closets, covered porches, and a second-story balcony. The home is leased through July of 2023. Call today to schedule a private showing!
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $649,900
