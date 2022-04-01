 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $649,900

Minutes from Texas A&M University: This 5 bedroom/5 bathroom home is situated in close proximity to Texas A&M University and Kyle Field. The property's standout features include granite countertops throughout, oversized closets, covered porches, and a second-story balcony. The home is leased through July of 2023. Call today to schedule a private showing!

