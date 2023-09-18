Location, location, location! Located only ONE block from Texas A&M University this property is a rare listing! Built by Hancock Homes this residence is designed and built to be low maintenance over time. Exterior finishes are all brick and hardi-plank ensuring longterm durability. This property is comprised of a spacious open living, dining, kitchen area perfect for gathering or entertaining. Two of the bedrooms, both with en-suite baths, and the guest powder bath are located downstairs. Laundry room, with conveying washer and dryer, also located on the primary floor. Upstairs is a large second living and three more bedrooms all with en-suite baths. The common areas and bathroom all boast hard surface flooring with carpet in the bedrooms. Each bedroom has large walk-in closets. Ample parking for residents and guests. Currently tenant occupied until July 2024.