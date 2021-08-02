Clean and cute, recently built rental investment property with close proximity to the Kyle Field side of Texas A&M's campus. This property is located minutes from campus, has 5 spacious bedrooms and private bathrooms, a fenced backyard, and overlooks the middle school football field. The property has an extremely convenient location that is easily accessible from George Bush. Just built last year, this house is currently rented for $4000/month with the tenants moving in on August 1st. Don't miss out on this investment opportunity in a great location with an open concept living and kitchen with vaulted living room ceilings and fantastic floor plan!
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $645,000
