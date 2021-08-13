Need room? Here it is....Beautiful LARGE home in Castlegate II backs to private treed acreage, bathed in lovely natural light. Spacious 5 bed/4.5 bath with extra space everywhere! Numerous upgrades & additions (see list) make this truly a fabulous home. UPSTAIRS - huge GM/play room w/ storage closets, expanded walk-in attic, 4 large bdrooms w/ walk-in closets, 3 full baths and a BONUS private 'hideaway' room. Room to spread out for family and guests. Private 'hideaway' room accessed thru closet in one bedroom, could be used for a multitude of things. 1st floor - gorgeous designer kitchen, custom 2-tiered island w/ Blanco sink, upgraded faucet/fixtures, SS appliances. Extra cabinetry and walk-in pantry provide tons of storage! Living area w/ fireplace, built-ins & HIGH ceiling. Separate formal dining and a private office/study. Huge private primary suite with views of backyard. Primary bath boasts walk-in shower, jacuzzi soaking tub, his & hers vanities, HUGE closest. OUTSIDE - Large double fanned screened in back porch - no mosquitoes here! Fenced off dog run. Ample covered front porch for your rocking chairs or swing. Sooo much more, you've gotta come see this one NOW
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $629,000
